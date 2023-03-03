BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks the community’s help in locating 15-year-old Kimberly Luna, a runaway missing juvenile, according to a release from the department.

Kimberly was last seen on March 2, in the 1800 block of Fairfax Road, just west of South Fairfax Road. She is considered at-risk due to no prior history of running away, the release said.

Kimberly is a Hispanic juvenile who stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 156 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a red Minnie Mouse shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.