BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community for assistance in locating a runaway teen in Bakersfield.

Angel Daniel Mendoza-Ramos, 17, was last seen just before 4 a.m. on Aug. 12. Police say he was in the vicinity of 100 Candy Street in southwest Bakersfield. Mendoza-Ramos is considered ‘at-risk’ because of mental health related concerns.

BPD said Mendoza-Ramos was last wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and white shoes. He has short black hair and brown eyes. Mendoza-Ramos weighs about 130 pounds and is 5-feet, 7-inches tall.

Anyone with information regarding Mendoza-Ramos’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.