BPD releases video of man stealing from vehicle in seconds to remind residents to keep vehicles secure

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man linked to around 20 vehicle burglaries was arrested earlier this month.

The Bakersfield Police Department posted a video today showing the man break into one of the vehicles in just a few seconds to emphasize the importance of keeping vehicles locked as well as urge residents not to leave any valuables in their vehicles, especially as the holiday season gets under way.

If a vehicle burglary does occur, BPD urges residents to report it immediately. Even if officers do not respond immediately, the department said it will be able to share the information with patrol officers in the area, who then can modify their patrol patterns in response.