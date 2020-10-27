BPD releases body camera footage of fatal officer-involved shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has released body camera footage of a fatal officer-involved shooting earlier this month.

On the morning of Oct. 13, officers were sent to the area of E. 18th and Sonora streets after receiving reports of a stabbing. A witness said a man, later identified as 27-year-old Jose Marcos Ramirez, had stabbed his mother several times and fled the area while in possession of a knife.

Ramirez was located in the area of E. 18th and Baker Street. After multiple attempts to get Ramirez to drop the knife, including by firing non-lethal foam rounds, the shooting took place, according to BPD. Ramirez was taken to a local hospital for treatment but died from his injuries.

The officers involved in the shooting have been identified as Detective Randy Petris, Senior Officer John Weyer and Officer Nghia Duong. All three are currently on modified duty pending a determination of whether the shooting was within departmental policy, according to BPD.

Chief Terry said the shooting is still under review but that the department has reached a point in the investigation where the footage could be released.

“The public has a legitimate interest in obtaining timely and accurate information about police shootings, and the Bakersfield Police Department is committed to making that information available,” Terry said. “We will release the body worn camera footage of officers in critical incidents as soon as it is possible to do so without compromising an investigation. This is our commitment to accountability and professionalism.”

To see the full video, click here.