BPD officers serving dinner for Tip a Cop fundraiser

Would you like to have your dinner served by a police officer? If so, you’re in luck this week.

The Bakersfield Police Department is holding its Tip a Cop fundraiser today and Thursday. Officers will be taking orders and serving food at Chili’s on Gosford Road tonight and at Chili’s on Rosedale Highway tomorrow. The officers will be there from 5-9 p.m. each night.

A portion of the proceeds raised during the event will support the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

For more information about the fundraiser, call BPD at 661-327-7111.