BPD officers recover stolen American flag

Two Bakersfield Police officers recovered an American flag stolen from a popular Memorial Day event. The flag was reported missing the weekend of the Thousand Flags event at The Park and River Walk. The two officers later came upon the flag in a car and retrieved it without incident. The department tweeted the following on Monday: “Over Memorial Day weekend, Officers Erakat & Alexander recovered a stolen flag from the Thousand Flags event and returned it to its rightful place. Thank you to these two veterans for your work to restore our flag!”