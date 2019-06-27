Remembering Fallen Officer David Nelson

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Wednesday marks the four year anniversary of the death of Bakersfield Police Officer David Nelson, who was killed in a police pursuit in Northeast Bakersfield.

Like many others, Nelson made the ultimate sacrifice for his community.

“You never know exactly what you’re stepping into,” said Travis Mcninch, BPD officer. “The unknown is something you have to be prepared for and that can be scary.”

Scary and many times life-threatening. According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, four officers in California have died in the line of duty this year and 60 have been killed nationwide, six in the last 10 days.

“You have to respect every single minute that you’re on the street and just keep yourself prepared and aware,” said Mcninch.

In 2015, BPD lost one of their own.

“David was one of our officers, unfortunately, we lost him in a vehicle collision,” said Mcninch.

Officer Nelson was killed in a car crash at Panorama Drive and Alfred Harrell Highway while chasing a fleeing suspect.

“Always a really funny guy, a great guy, we miss him here every day,” said Mcninch.

Wednesday marks four years since his death and his sacrifice hasn’t been forgotten.

Officer Mcninch says that even though officers nationwide are undergoing a lot of scrutiny and criticism, Bakersfield has always stood behind them.

“I love working here,” said Mcninch. “I’ve been here for 12 years and I’ve seen nothing but respect from the city.”

In Officer Nelson’s memory, his family has partnered with the Bakersfield police department to offer an annual scholarship to graduating high school students of the Kern High School District.