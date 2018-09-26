BPD needs help searching for alleged burglars

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying and locating two men who allegedly broke into a business in the 1000 block of 18th Street on Sept. 18.

The suspects are described as:

1) Adult male, 5'10", thin build, brown short hair, green shirt, black shorts, black athletic shoes

2) Adult male, 5'10", thin build, black baseball cap, gray t-shirt, black pants, black backpack

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective Jamison at 326-3907 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.