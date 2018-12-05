BPD: Man wanted on suspicion of sexual assault of a child

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help locating a man wanted on suspicion of sexual assault of a child.

The suspect is identified as Jose Isaias Ramos, 34 years old, according to BPD. Police released the following description of Ramos:

Male, 5 feet 6 inches, 160 pounds, short black hair, brown eyes

Details on the alleged incident were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 327-7111 or Det. Grogan at 326-3857.