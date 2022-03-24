BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man wanted in connection to a burglary in northwest Bakersfield earlier this month.

The burglary happened on Exodus Lane near Kelvin Grove just south of Norris Road in northwest Bakersfield, according to BPD.

The man is described as Hispanic or Black, in his mid-20’s, and about 5-feet-10-inches with a thin build, according to police. He was wearing sunglasses, a dark jacket and brown cargo shorts at the time of the burglary.

If you have information regarding this burglary call Detective Miller at 661-852-7039 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.