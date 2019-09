The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for this woman, wanted for a strong-arm robbery at a Target store.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a woman wanted for a strong-arm robbery at a Target.

The department said the robbery occurred on June 27 at 8:35 p.m. at the Target at 3401 Mall View Road. The suspect has been described as being a black woman, 20-30 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall, heavy with short red hair. She was seen wearing a red shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call the police at 661-327-7111.