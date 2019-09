The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for this woman, who is wanted for passing several forged checks at Kern Schools Federal Credit Union locations.

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a woman wanted for several forgeries at Kern Schools Federal Credit Union locations in August.

The department said on Aug. 17 and 20, a woman was seen giving several forged checks at multiple KSFCU branches in Delano. The woman is described as Hispanic, 25-35 years old, heavy with black hair in a bun. She was seen wearing glasses.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.