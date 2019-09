The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a woman wanted for theft of a package from a porch.

The department said the theft happened at around 12:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of Morning Breeze St. on Aug. 1. The suspect is described as being white, 35 to 45 years old, thin build with red hair, wearing a black tank top and dark-colored shorts.

Anyone with information about the woman’s location is urged to call the department at 661-327-7111.