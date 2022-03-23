The Bakersfield Police Department is recruiting for volunteers for its Citizen Volunteer Unit.

Starting in July, volunteers will go through an eight-week academy, which includes 24 hours of training and education. The three-hour classes are scheduled once a week during the evenings.

The curriculum is comprised of 21 different topics including learning about the history of the department, department policies, the criminal justice system, traffic enforcement, special response teams, and investigations. Those interested will also attend a K-9, SWAT, and bomb squad demonstration, sit-along in the Communication Center, and ride-along with a patrol officer.

In total, 38 hours of instruction is required before anyone can begin their assignments. Some of the volunteer work includes greeting the public by working the front counter, clerical support, data entry, video surveillance, and patrolling downtown and city parks in an “observe & report” capacity.

Other assignments include aiding in searches for missing persons, police recruit testing, animal vaccination clinics, canvassing neighborhoods, acting in training scenarios, DUI checkpoints, special events such as Coffee with a Cop, Special Olympics, K9 Run, the Bakersfield Marathon, Neighborhood Watch Meetings and Community Meetings.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can apply here by downloading an application. If you have any questions, call Edwina Tripp at 661-326-3196.