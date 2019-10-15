BPD looking for two wanted in theft, vandalism case

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two people wanted for theft and vandalism at a business called Climbing Tree.
The department said the incident occurred on Aug. 15 at about 4 a.m. at the business, located at 2000 Oak St. The first suspect is described as: white or Hispanic man, 18-25 years old, thin build with curly hair. The second suspect is a white or Hispanic female, 18-25 years old, heavy build with shoulder- length dark hair.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.