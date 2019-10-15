BPD looking for two wanted in theft, vandalism case

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for this person, who is wanted for theft and vandalism in August.

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two people wanted for theft and vandalism at a business called Climbing Tree.

The department said the incident occurred on Aug. 15 at about 4 a.m. at the business, located at 2000 Oak St. The first suspect is described as: white or Hispanic man, 18-25 years old, thin build with curly hair. The second suspect is a white or Hispanic female, 18-25 years old, heavy build with shoulder- length dark hair.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.