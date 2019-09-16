BPD looking for three wanted in TJ Maxx strong-arm robbery

This man is wanted by The Bakersfield Police Department on suspicion of strong-arm robbery at a TJ Maxx store in August.

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for suspects wanted in a strong-arm robbery at a TJ Maxx store in August.

The department said the robbery occurred on Aug. 17 at around 5:08 p.m. at the store at 3412 Ming Ave. The three suspects have been described as:

1. Hispanic male, 30-35 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, glasses, a black t-shirt with the “Fox” logo and blue jeans.

2. Hispanic male, 20-30 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was seen wearing a white baseball cap, white t-shirt and light blue jeans.

3. Hispanic male, 30-35 years, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was seen wearing a black hooded sweater, gray sweatpants and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to call the police at 661-327-7111.

