BPD looking for three suspects wanted in Famous Footwear thefts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for three suspects wanted for thefts at a Famous Footwear earlier this year.

The department said the suspects were involved in several theft incidents in February at the Famous Footwear located at 5243 Gosford Road. The suspects are described as:

White or Hispanic man, 20-30 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 140 pounds, with dark hair and large sideburns. He was wearing a Chicago Cubs baseball cap.

Hispanic woman, early 20s, 5 feet 4 inches tall, medium build, light complexion with long black hair. She was wearing a grey/black hooded sweatshirt and an orange t-shirt.

Hispanic man, 20-30 years old, up to 5 feet 10 inches tall, 140 pounds with dark hair and a mustache. He was wearing a black jacket, a black beanie cap and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ locations are urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.