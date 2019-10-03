BPD looking for three men wanted in August burglary at Dollar Tree

These three men are wanted by police in connection with a burglary at a Dollar Tree this past August.

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for three suspects wanted for a burglary in August. The burglary happened on Aug. 3 at around 3:20 a.m. at a Dollar Tree,1505 Columbus Street. The suspects are described as:

Hispanic male, 20-30 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, slim, 140 pounds with brown hair. He was seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and a black Houston Astros baseball cap.

Hispanic male, 20-30 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, slim, 140 pounds with brown hair. He was seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, gloves and a green/black hat.

Hispanic male, 20-30 years old, 5 feet 5 inches, slim, 145 pounds with a shaved head. He was seen with a white towel over his head and face, black shirt, faded denim jeans and black/white shoes.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to call 661-327-7111.