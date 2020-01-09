BPD looking for suspects wanted for identity theft and fraud

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community to help find two men wanted for identify theft and fraud.

According to BPD the incident took place on Dec. 12, 2019 just after 3 p.m. at the Mobil located at 3200 F Street.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect #1: Hispanic male, 20-24 years old, approximately 5’6″, slim build, brown hair, brown eyes, thin beard, wearing a black sip up sweater and white collared shirt.

Suspect #2: Hispanic male, 20-24 years old, approximatley, 5’6″, slim build, black hair, brown eyes, wearing a black sip up sweater and a black t-shirt with a snake logo inside a circle.

If you have information on their whereabouts, contact Detective Dunn at 661-326-3878 or BPD at 661-327-7111.