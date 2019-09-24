BPD looking for suspects in Best Buy strong-arm robbery

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two people wanted for a strong-arm robbery at the Best Buy store last month.

The department said on Aug. 20 at around 1:28 p.m., officers were sent to the Best Buy at 8300 Rosedale Hwy. after getting a report of a robbery. The first suspect has been described as a Hispanic man, 25-30 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150-160 pounds, with short black hair and black goatee.

The man was wearing a black baseball bat, white t-shirt, black shorts and red shoes. He has tattoos on his right arm and neck, the department said.

The other suspect is a white or Hispanic woman, 30-35 years old, 145 pounds with dirty collar-length blonde hair shaved on the left side. She was seen wearing sunglasses, a purple tank top and a gold necklace. She has leopard tattoos on her right arm and shoulder, star tattoo on her left chest and additional tattoos on her left arm.

Anyone with information about these suspects is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.