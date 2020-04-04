BPD looking for suspect who wounded loss prevention agent during Home Depot robbery

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted for robbing a Home Depot earlier this year.

The department said the incident occurred on Jan. 31 at the Home Depot located at 8700 Rosedale Highway. The suspect was confronted by a loss prevention agent when he was observed concealing items of merchandise on his person. The suspect responded by cutting the agent with a box cutter

before fleeing the store.

The suspect is described as Hispanic, in his 20s, clean-shaven with dark hair. He was wearing a button-up light blue shirt with a dark blue t-shirt underneath and light-blue ripped jeans.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.