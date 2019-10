The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for this man, wanted in a theft at the Self-Serve Dog Spa in July.

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted for a theft at the Self-Serve Pet Spa this summer.

The department said that on July 28, the suspect entered the Self-Serve Pet Spa, 2677 Mt. Vernon Ave., Suite D, grabbed two dog harnesses and fled the store without paying.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call the department at 661-327-7111.