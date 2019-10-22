BPD looking for suspect in residential burglary

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for this man, wanted for residential burglary.

The department said the burglary happened on Oct. 3 at around 2:21 a.m. at a residence in the 7200 block of Bandolero Way. The suspect is described as a man with light complexion, in his 20s, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 140 lbs., with dark-colored facial hair on his chin.

He was last seen wearing a light-colored baseball hat and jacket and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.