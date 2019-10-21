BPD looking for suspect in Kohl’s strong-arm robbery

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted for a strong-arm robbery at a Kohl’s store earlier this month.

The department said the robbery occurred on Oct. 1 at the Kohl’s store located at 9400 Rosedale Highway. The suspect fled from the business after concealing clothing on his person and assaulting a loss prevention agent. 

The suspect is described as a black man, 19-20 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 180 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a photograph on the front, navy blue and silver basketball-style shorts and grey athletic shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Kern

More Pop Kern

Latest News

More Local News