BPD looking for suspect in Kohl’s strong-arm robbery

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted for a strong-arm robbery at a Kohl’s store earlier this month.

The department said the robbery occurred on Oct. 1 at the Kohl’s store located at 9400 Rosedale Highway. The suspect fled from the business after concealing clothing on his person and assaulting a loss prevention agent.

The suspect is described as a black man, 19-20 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 180 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a photograph on the front, navy blue and silver basketball-style shorts and grey athletic shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.