BPD looking for suspect in kidnapping, robbery in Walmart parking lot

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted for kidnapping and robbery in a Walmart parking lot in August.

The department said the incident occurred on Aug. 29 in the 6200 block of Colony Street. The department said the suspect approached a man in the parking lot and threatened him with a firearm. The suspect then ordered the victim to drive to a bank and withdraw money while the suspect held him at gunpoint.

The man has been described as a black man, 50s-60s, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 200 pounds with a full gray beard.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.