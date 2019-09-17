BPD looking for suspect in Hoffman Chiropractic burglary

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted in a recent burglary.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted for a burglary at Hoffman Chiropractic last month.

The department said the burglary occurred at around 3:36 a.m. on Aug. 29 at 2140 Brundage Ln. The suspect has been described as a white or Hispanic man, thin build with dark hair, wearing a light-colored baseball hat, light-colored shirt with horizontal stripes on front and light-colored shorts. He was seen carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information on his location is urged to call the police at 661-327-7111.

