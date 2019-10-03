BPD looking for seven wanted in shoplifting at Design Shoe Warehouse

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for these three women in connection with shoplifting at the Designer Shoe Warehouse.

The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for seven suspects wanted for shoplifting at the Designer Shoe Warehouse in August.

The department said the thefts occurred on Aug. 15 at around 6:46 p.m. at the warehouse, located at 10540 Stockdale Hwy. The suspects have been described as:

Hispanic female, 30s, 240 pounds, up to 5 feet 6 inches tall with brown hair in a bun. She was seen wearing a black tank top, multicolored shorts and black sandals.

Black female, 20s, 135 pounds, up to 5 feet 9 inches tall with black hair in a bun. She was wearing a red tank top, black shorts and black sandals.

Black female, 20s, 155 pounds, 5 feet 6 inches tall with black medium-length hair in a ponytail. She was wearing a black t-shirt with white print design, white shorts and black flip-flops.

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for these people in connection with shoplifting at the Designer Shoe Warehouse.

Black male, 20s, 155 pounds, 5 feet 6 inches tall with short black hair. He was wearing a black t-shirt, green camouflage shorts and black shoes.

Black male, 20s, 135 pounds, 5 feet 9 inches tall with short black hair. He was seen wearing a pink and blue striped shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Black male, 20s, 140 pounds, 5 feet 10 inches tall with short black hair. He was wearing a white stocking cap, red t-shirt, white pants and black shoes.

Hispanic female, 20s, 160 pounds, 5 feet 4 inches tall with long black hair. She was seen wearing a black tank top, blue jean shorts and white shoes.

Anyone with information on any of these suspects is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.