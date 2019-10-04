BPD looking for person of interest in homicide cold case

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help with a homicide cold case.

The department said that In 1976, Mark Revanaugh was killed when he was shot while working at the 7-Eleven at 2331 Chester Lane. The investigation revealed that a woman named Barbara Morris may have information relevant to the homicide.

At that time, BPD said Morris lived on Beryl Street and is believed to be in her 60s today. The department’s Cold Case Unit would like to speak with Morris about the murder.

Anyone who has information about where she might be or how she can be contacted is asked to call BPD at 661-326-3275 or 661-327-7111.