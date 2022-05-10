BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen girl and her child.

Aaliyah Guzman, 16, and her daughter were last seen on May 3 at approximately 1:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of South Chester Avenue.

Guzman is described as Hispanic, five feet one inch tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. She has a tattoo of the name Guzman on her right arm.

Her daughter is described as Hispanic, 8 months old, 16 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow onesie outfit.

Anyone with information about Guzman’s whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.