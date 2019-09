The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a teen who went missing on Wednesday.

The department said Selene Sanchez-Rivera was last seen at 7:15 a.m. in the area of Cottonwood Road and Carver Street. Sanchez-Rivera has been described as Hispanic 17-year-old girl, about 5 feet 8 inches, 140 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Sanchez-Rivera’s location is urged to call BPD at (661) 326-3947 or (661) 327-7111.