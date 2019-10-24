BPD looking for man wanted in Macy’s burglary

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted for burglary at a Macy’s store.

The department said that on Oct. 15 at around 10:20 p.m., the Macy’s store at 2701 Ming Avenue reported a burglary. The suspect concealed himself in the business at closing time. After the business was closed and all employees had left, the suspect stole several items from the business.

The suspect has been described as a: man with short dark hair, full beard and mustache. He was seen wearing black Nike t-shirt, black pants, black shoes, with unknown tattoos on his right forearm and behind his left ear.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 661-327-7111.