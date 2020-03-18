BPD looking for man wanted in homicide of 8-year-old girl

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted in connection with the death of an 8-year-old girl.

At about 5:44 a.m., officers responded to an apartment in the 2700 block of San Dimas Street after receiving a report of a child not breathing. When the officers arrived, they found that the victim had obvious signs of trauma. She was transported to the hospital where she died as a result of her injuries.

Officers are currently seeking Clint Mason for his involvement in the juvenile’s death. He is described as a black male, age 38, 6’2”, 235 pounds., last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Due to a pre-existing injury, Mason walks with a limp, BPD said.

Mason was last seen on foot in the area of the homicide and does not currently own a vehicle, the department said. He has family in the Los Angeles area and may be attempting to return there.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.