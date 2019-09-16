BPD looking for man wanted in Fastrip theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted for theft at a Fastrip station.

The department said the theft happened on June 22 at around 8 p.m. at the Fastrip located at 4901 S. Union Ave. The suspect has been described as being a Hispanic man, 20-25 years old, 5 feet 4 inches tall, medium build with a tattoo of lips on the left side of his forehead, as well as tattoos on his left hand.

Anyone with information about this man’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the department at 661-327-7111.

