BPD looking for man suspected of sexually assaulting teen at Target store

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man suspected of sexually assaulting a teen at a local Target store on Tuesday.

The department said they believe the man was pretending to be a loss prevention officer at the Valley Plaza Mall Target, 2901 Ming Ave., and told a girl that he needed to search her as part of a theft investigation. The man allegedly took the girl, who police say is between 13 and 15 years old, near the women’s restroom and sexually assaulted her, police said.

The man has been described as being white, 45 to 55 years old with a light-colored beard and sleeve tattoos on both arms. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored Boston hat, white button-up short-sleeved shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on this man’s whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.

