BPD looking for man in Famous Footwear shoplifting case

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted for shoplifting at a Famous Footwear store on Thursday.

The department said the theft occurred at about 1:37 p.m. at the store located at 5243 Gosford Road. The suspect is described as a white man, 20-25 years old, 5 feet 6 inches, 145 pounds and short brown hair.

He was seen wearing a black and green camouflage baseball hat, red tank top, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the man’s location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.

