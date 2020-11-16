BPD looking for at-risk missing teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding an at-risk missing teen.

The department said 15-year-old Johnny Gutierrez was last seen on Nov. 9 at 9 a.m. in the 600 block of R Street. Gutierrez is considered at-risk due to no prior history of running away. Gutierrez is described as being Hispanic, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 120 pounds with brown curly hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black Nike sandals.

Anyone with information about Gutierrez’s location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.