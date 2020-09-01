BPD looking for at-risk missing man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for an at-risk man who has been missing since late July.

The department said 33-year-old Erik Novoa Cortez was last seen on Alloway Lane near Wiseman Street. He is described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 240 pounds with a tattoo on his left bicep. Cortez’s family says he suffers from schizophrenia and that he left his medication at home.

Anyone with information on Cortez’s location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.