BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — Bakersfield Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an at-risk adult who went missing Saturday night in Central Bakersfield.

Jose Perez Munoz, 57, was last seen Saturday, February 15, 2020, around 9:00 p.m. in the 1200 block of 8th St.

Munoz is described as a Hispanic man; he’s 5’10” and weighs 176 lbs. He was wearing a black jacket, black pants and was in a wheelchair.

Anyone with more information is urged to call BPD at (661)327-7111.