BPD looking for 2 suspects in armed robbery at Walmart store

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two men wanted for an armed robbery at a Walmart store last month.

The department said the incident occurred on June 21 at the Walmart located at 5075 Gosford Road. The suspects stole several items from the store before fleeing. As they left, BPD said a loss prevention employee attempted to stop them, at which point one of the suspects pointed a handgun at the employee.

The suspects are described as:

White, in his 40s or 50s, blond ponytail, glasses, wearing a tie-die shirt and mask.

Black, in his 20s or 30s, wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, and a gray cap.

Both suspects were last seen in a 2000s silver Mazda sedan, BPD said. Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts are urged to call the department at 661-327-7111.