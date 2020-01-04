BPD launches ‘Street Racing Enforcement Operation’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield law enforcement launch an operation aimed to disrupt local street racing, Friday night.

The Bakersfield Police Department issued its ‘Street Racing Enforcement Operation’ from 8 p.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Saturday.



As a result from the operation, 14 traffic stops were conducted, officers issued 11 citations and impounded one vehicle.



BPD will continue attempting to reduce local street racing by conducting additional street racing enforcement operations over the next several weeks.