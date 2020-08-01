BPD issues 3 citations, impounds 2 vehicles in street racing operation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department issued three citations and impounded two vehicles during another street racing enforcement operation on Saturday night.

The department said that between 9:30 p.m. and 1 a.m., officers responded to several calls for service regarding street racing and made four related traffic stops, which resulted in the citations and impounded vehicles.

This is the second recent effort to combat street racing and reckless driving, as the department conducted a similar operation last weekend that resulted in seven citations and five impounded vehicles.

Anyone with information regarding illegal street racing is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.