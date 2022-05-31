BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a theft case at the Old Navy in the 5200 block of Gosford Road. The incident happened May 5.

The suspect is described as a Black man with black hair, in his late 20s and he stands 6 feet tall, police said. The day of the incident he was wearing an athletic jersey and denim pants, according to a press release by the Bakersfield Police Department.

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 661-327-7111 or you can submit an anonymous tip by clicking “Submit an Anonymous Tip.”