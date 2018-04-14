BPD: Increase in thefts of third row seats in mini-vans, SUVs

Bakersfield police are warning the public about an increase of third row seat thefts from vehicles.
The seats, commonly found in minivans and SUVs, “can be sold for a substantial amount online” and are easily removed, according to a post on the BPD Facebook page.
The department listed tips to help vehicle owners fight back:
• Mark the seats with your vehicle identification number (VIN) so they can be returned if recovered/found.
• If you are not using your seats, take them out and store them some place that is secure.
• Invest in a lock for your third row seats. The attached images are examples of two options.