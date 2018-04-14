BPD: Increase in thefts of third row seats in mini-vans, SUVs

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
BPD Bakersfield Police Department logo bpd

BPD – Bakersfield Police Department

Bakersfield police are warning the public about an increase of third row seat thefts from vehicles. 

The seats, commonly found in minivans and SUVs, “can be sold for a substantial amount online” and are easily removed, according to a post on the BPD Facebook page

The department listed tips to help vehicle owners fight back: 

• Mark the seats with your vehicle identification number (VIN) so they can be returned if recovered/found. 

• If you are not using your seats, take them out and store them some place that is secure. 

• Invest in a lock for your third row seats. The attached images are examples of two options.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News