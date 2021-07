BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is holding a community workshop next week.

The department is partnering with the Bakersfield Community Policing Organization to bring community members together for conversation with Metro Zone officers on July 21 at 6 p.m. at Compassion Christian Center, located at 1030 4th Street.

The metro zone covers central Bakersfield and part of east Bakersfield.