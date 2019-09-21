BPD cracking down on illegal railroad crossings as part of national campaign

The Bakersfield Police Department is cracking down on illegal railroad crossings next week as part of the nationwide Operation Clear Track campaign.

The department said on Tuesday during Rail Safety Week, which runs from Sept. 22-28, the department along with the Amtrak Police Department and nonprofit Operation Lifesaver will join more than 600 law enforcement agencies to raise awareness about railroad crossing and trespassing laws.

The department said the agencies will also raise enforcement of railroad crossings next week, known as a rail safety detail. Officers will be stationed at specific railroad crossing locations and will be issuing citations or warnings to any lawbreakers.

Officers will also be handing out railroad safety cards to motorists and pedestrians. The goal of the campaign is to reduce injuries and fatalities around railroad tracks.

