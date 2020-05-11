BPD cites drivers, impounds vehicles in weekend street-racing crackdown

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department issued 10 citations and impounded six vehicles due to street-racing activity on Saturday.

Between 8:30 p.m. and 1 a.m., officers responded to eight calls for service regarding street-racing reports and made 18 traffic stops that led to the citations and impounded vehicles.

The department said efforts to impact street-racing activity in the community through education and enforcement are ongoing.



Anyone with information regarding illegal street racing is encouraged to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.