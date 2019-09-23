BPD: Brother, sister killed in double shooting

Bakersfield Police are investigating a double homicide in Southeast Bakersfield at the Santa Fe Apartments.

BPD said officers were responding to a shot spotter activation in the 600 block of South Union Avenue at 12:52 a.m. While en route, dispatch got a 911 call from someone requesting police response.

When officers arrived they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. They died at the scene.

BPD said they are a brother and sister. Their ages are unknown.

The woman’s three children, ages 6, 8 and 10, were present during the shooting but were not hurt.

BPD said an officer responding to the call spotted a vehicle fleeing from the scene. When the officer tried to stop the vehicle, it fled and a pursuit ensued.

The chase came to an end on eastbound Highway 178 at the Oswell Street off ramp when the suspect crashed into another vehicle. Officers took the suspect into custody.

The suspect in custody is the father of the deceased woman’s children. BPD said it is unknown at this time if he was her boyfriend or husband.

There is construction happening in the area but at this point BPD said it appears the crash did not involve the construction but that officers are still collecting evidence. The off ramp is expected to be closed for several more hours.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.