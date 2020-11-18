BPD asking for public’s help in finding residential burglary suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in a residential burglary that took place in September.

The department said the burglary happened on Sept. 19 at around 4:20 p.m. The suspect entered the victim’s residence and later fled the area by vehicle. The suspect is described as being a white man, 28 to 38 years old, around 5 feet 11 inches tall with a medium build.

BPD said he was wearing eyeglasses, a dark baseball cap, a dark-colored t-shirt with an image of Bruce Lee, multicolored blue shorts, black socks and black shoes.

The suspect vehicle is described as a silver or pewter-colored SUV. Anyone with information about the location of the suspect and/or vehicle is encouraged to call the department at 661-327-7111.