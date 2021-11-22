BPD asking for help locating missing 16 year old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a missing 16-year-old girl who is considered at risk.

The missing juvenile is Violet Kache Johnson, 16, of Bakersfield, according to police. She was last seen on Nov. 21 around 9:25 p.m. On Haley Street just north of Lake Street in East Bakersfield.

Johnson is described as Black, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweater and red Adidas sweatpants.

If anyone has information regarding this case they can call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.