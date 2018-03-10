BPD arrests three for driving under the influence during saturation patrols

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested three during saturation patrols in areas where DUI collisions are of high frequency.

The patrols took place on March 10 between 6 p.m. and 4 a.m. Sunday.

Initial plans to conduct a DUI checkpoint were scrapped due to inclement weather.

Bakersfield police say efforts to apprehend DUI drivers greatly reduces the amount of people injured or killed in alcohol related crashes.

Bakersfield police will set up a DUI and and driver’s license checkpoint Saturday night at an undisclosed location within city limits.

Police said it will set up the checkpoint Saturday, March 10 between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. Sunday.

The department says research shows crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by 20 percent when checkpoints are frequent and publicized ahead of time.

Impaired drivers face potential penalties including fines exceeding $10,000 and jail time.